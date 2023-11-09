Gone Fishin' Forever: Popular Oyster, Seafood Restaurant Shutting Down Two DC Locations

Owners of the Brine Oyster & Seafood House announced that they will be serving their final meals this weekend at both the H Street NE and Dupont locations with one final dinner service for fans of the restaurants' wide variety of fresh and local fish products.

The final dinner service at both locations is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11.

It may come as a surprise to some that Brine's will be closing after the eatery ranked among the best Yelp reviews in an October polling, and has been a hotspot in DC since its inception.

According to the owners, there were multiple factors that came into play before they opted to shut down, including the pandemic and current string of violent crime that has plagued the District for months.

"This decision was not an easy one," they said. "Unfortunately, the challenges of the restaurant industry since the pandemic, the current economic climate, and the spike in violent crime have made it increasingly difficult to operate and impossible for us to survive.

"We have explored all options, but regrettably, we have no choice but to close our doors."

The owners penned a heartfelt message to its customers and workers, praising them for sticking with the business through the good (meals) and bad (COVID-19) times.

"We want to take this opportunity to express our deepest gratitude to our dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly to make every meal special, and to our loyal guests who have supported us through thick and thing. You have become more than just employees and patrons; you are part of our restaurant family."

