Global Swatting Ringleader Who Targeted Congress, Churches, Media Pleads Guilty: DOJ

Thomasz Szabo, 26, known online as “Plank,” “Jonah,” and “Cypher,” entered his guilty plea in federal court this week, according to the US Department of Justice.

Szabo was extradited from Romania in November 2024 and admitted to running a years-long online conspiracy that involved making fake bomb and mass-shooting threats across the United States, investigators said.

He and his crew targeted more than 75 public officials, journalists, and religious institutions by falsely reporting violent emergencies in a bid to trigger police raids — a dangerous hoax known as "swatting."

One member of Szabo’s crew even bragged about hitting more than two dozen targets in a single day, saying, “I did 25+ swattings today… creating massive havoc in (America). $500,000+ in taxpayers wasted in just two days,” according to the DOJ.

The threats included:

A mass shooting threat against New York City synagogues in December 2020;

A fake plot to bomb the US Capitol and kill the President-elect in January 2021;

Dozens of swatting calls made in late 2023 and early 2024 that targeted elected officials, judges, Cabinet members, religious leaders, and media members across the country.

“Swatting endangers lives and will not be tolerated by the FBI,” said FBI Director Kash Patel.

Szabo was charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of making threats involving explosives. He faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced in October.

“This defendant’s targeted and ruthless behavior put countless people in danger,” said US Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

"Swatting attacks, that is, falsely reporting an ongoing threat of violence at a victims’ home address for the purpose of provoking a police response there, drain precious resources and can result in major injury or even death."

Attorney General Pamela Bondi added: “This case reflects our continued focus on protecting the American people and working with international partners to stop these threats at their source.”

