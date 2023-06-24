Girl Safe After Investigation Into Possible Abduction From Metrobus In DC, Police Say (Video)

A community was on edge on Saturday afternoon when the department released a video of a possible abduction involving a young girl and man involved in an apparent struggle on the bus.

The video was taken at 11:47 p.m. on Friday, June 23.

In the video, the man appears to be grabbing the girl and forcibly taking her out of the bus before marching her away from where they got off at the station.

Police said that the man told her "let's go" before forcing her off the bus and into a late model Ford Fusion.

However, the situation was quickly resolved, according to investigators.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, the agency announced that the 13-year-old girl had been located and was in the custody of her parents.

No additional information has been provided by the police. The case is now under investigation.

