On Monday, Sept. 8, Gerson López Funes was stopped by members of the Metropolitan Police Department at 13th Street and Farragut NW for an alleged traffic infraction while heading home with his family.

Within minutes, loved ones say that he was surrounded by MPD, CBP, and FBI agents, who detained López Funes, "despite his full cooperation and clean record."

López Funes' family says that he was taken away in an unmarked van following a 45-minute interrogation, leaving behind his wife, 7-year-old nonverbal daughter, and a 15-month-old baby on the side of the road.

In the days following his detention, López Funes was initially held in an unknown Virginia facility, before being located in Riverside, where he was finally able to speak to his family on Thursday, Sept. 11.

According to his family, he was able to speak "very briefly" with them from the detention center, where he said "the conditions are not good and he is not being granted access to medication he needs."

López Funes has reportedly been living in DC since before his children were born, and he is an advocate for children with disabilities.

"(López Funes) graduated from the Next Step Public Charter school where he was so well liked by his teachers that he continued to return and help the school," organizers of a GoFundMe set up for the family wrote. "(He) is also an avid reader and passionate musician in his spare time."

While López Funes rots in the detention center, his eldest daughter has had trouble sleeping, compounding the stress on his loved ones.

"She is used to her father taking her to the park every night to tire her out so she can sleep," loved ones said. "Which is exactly what Gerson was doing on Monday when he was detained."

In less than 24 hours, more than $8,100 has been raised for the family, which may have to hire a private attorney as they struggle to find someone who will take on his case.

"Beyond the immediate trauma to Gerson and his family, the López Funes family is now facing unexpected costs including extensive legal fees and everyday household needs for his family as they navigate this tragic circumstance and work to bring their father, husband, brother and son home," organizers wrote.

Anyone interested in donating to the fundraiser can do so here.

"We ask that our community come together to support the López Funes family as they work to bring Gerson home to the wife and kids who so desperately miss him."

