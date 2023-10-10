Funeral Held For Arlington Marine Cpl. Spencer Collart, 21, Killed In Osprey Crash (Photos)

A funeral service for the 21-year-old MV-22B crew chief, was held on Sept. 25, in Section 52 of the Arlington National Cemetery.

Spencer grew up in Arlington, where he attended Taylor Elementary School. He earned first place in the National Science League competition in 2012 and performed in the school's "Music Man" show, his obituary says.

An all-around athlete, Spencer went on to attend the Swanson school, where he studied Latin and participated in Certamen, his obit reads. Spencer started high school with the inaugural class of Arlington Tech in 2016, and took his first aviation class.

He graduated from Washington Liberty High School, where he played defenseman and long stick midfielder on the varsity lacrosse team, his obituary reads.

Collart enlisted in the Marine Corps in October 2020 and was promoted to Corporal on Feb. 1, 2023. He served in Pensacola, FL and Jacksonville, NC before arriving at Marine Corps base Hawaii.

An MV-22B crew chief, Collart received the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

Collart’s mother, Alexia Collart, received the U.S. flag from her son’s service.

Also killed in the crash were U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Eleanor LeBeau and Maj. Tobin Lewis. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

