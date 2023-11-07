Friends, Family Desperate To Find 25-Year-Old Woman Missing For Weeks In Southeast DC

Alerts and new photos have been released of Crawford and her Mercedes after she was reported missing last week after not having been seen by loved ones since Monday, Oct. 23 in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road SE, according to police.

Two weeks after she went missing, support was rallied within her community as they look to raise money to offer a $5,000 reward for a tip on Crawford's whereabouts.

Crawford was described as being 5-foot-7, weighing 120 pounds with long black dread locks and brown eyes. Her 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 is gray and has a temporary Virginia license plate with the tag "998859V," which is also missing.

"We would like to offer up to $5,000 for a tip on Chyna's whereabouts," organizers of a GoFundMe campaign wrote. "Any contribution is greatly appreciated and we ask if you can't donate, please share relevant posts about Chyna on social media with the hashtag #findchyna instead."

Some in the community are growing exacerbated as the lengthy search continues without many leads surfacing.

Anyone with information regarding Crawford or her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the tip to 50411.

