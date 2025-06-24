Free Lyft Rides Offered In Virginia, DC, Maryland On July 4 To Prevent Drunk Driving

A free ride program is returning to help stop drunk driving before it starts during one of the deadliest holidays on US roads, officials announced.

The Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) will offer free Lyft rides across DC, Maryland, and Virginia from 4 p.m. Friday, July 4, to 4 a.m. Saturday, July 5, to keep impaired drivers off the road.

The initiative, called SoberRide, provides a $15 Lyft credit to anyone 21 or older who’s celebrating with alcohol and needs a safe ride home.

The promo code will be posted at 3 p.m. on July 4 at SoberRide.com.

“Nearly 40-percent of US traffic fatalities during Independence Day involve drunk drivers,” said Kurt Erickson, WRAP’s President, citing data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

WRAP’s free ride program is valid across the entire region, including:

Virginia

Arlington;

Fairfax;

Loudoun;

Prince William;

Alexandria;

Falls Church;

Manassas;

Manassas Park.

Maryland

Montgomery County;

Prince George’s County;

Rockville;

Laurel;

Hyattsville;

Takoma Park.

District of Columbia

“Lyft is dedicated to providing access to reliable and responsible rides,” said Kamillah Wood, Director of Public Policy for Community Safety at Lyft.

“We’re proud to partner with programs like WRAP to offer Lyft as an alternative to impaired driving.”

WRAP also runs SoberRide on other high-risk holidays like New Year’s Eve, Halloween, and St. Patrick’s Day. Since 1991, the program has given nearly 95,000 free rides to would-be drunk drivers.

