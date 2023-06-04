'No Survivors' In Virginia Plane Crash That F-16s Tracked Across DC Area: Officials

This was the same plane that was being tracked by F-16s deployed by NORAD, due to an unresponsive pilot, according to state and federal officials.

A search for the Cessna 560 Citation V concluded at 8 p.m. Montebello, VA, when first responders reached the crash site by foot, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.

"State police has suspended its search efforts," she said. "No survivors were located."

F-16s deployed were deployed around 3:50 p.m., by NORAD in an attempt to make contact with the pilot, who was unresponsive, in the afternoon. The jets traveled at supersonic speeds, and created a sonic boom heard across the area, NORAD said in a release.

The jets utilized flares in an attempt to grab the pilot's attention, and intercepted the civilian plane before it crashed near the George Washington National Forest in Virginia.

The plane had departed from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, TN, and was headed for Long Island MacArthur Airport in Long Island, NY, with four people on board, the FAA said.

The identities of the occupants were expected to be released once the information became available, VSP said.

