Arenas, 43, who the centerpiece for the Washington Wizards for years, was taken into custody Wednesday, July 30, along with five others, including a suspected high-ranking member of an Israeli transnational organized crime group, federal prosecutors said.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, the Woodland Hills resident, also known as “Agent Zero,” is charged with:

Conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business;

Operating an illegal gambling business;

Making false statements to federal investigators.

Arenas was scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

Prosecutors said the indictment, unsealed Wednesday, stems from activity that occurred from September 2021 through July 2022.

According to investigators, Arenas rented out an Encino mansion he owned to host the poker games and directed others to stage the property, coordinate the events, and collect rent on his behalf.

The others arrested in connection with the operation were identified as:

Yevgeni Gershman, 49, of Woodland Hills, a suspected Israeli organized crime figure;

Evgenni Tourevski, 48, of Tarzana;

Allan Austria, 52, of West Hills;

Yarin Cohen, 27, of Tarzana;

Ievgen Krachun, 43, of Tarzana.

Each is charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business and one count of operating an illegal gambling business.

They are expected to appear in court this afternoon.

The indictment accuses the group of hosting “Pot Limit Omaha” poker games, collecting a “rake” from players, and staffing the games with security, valets, chefs, and young women who served drinks, provided massages, and offered companionship to players for tips.

Those women, prosecutors allege, were required to pay a percentage of their earnings back to the house.

Gershman and another conspirator, Valentina Cojocari, 35, of Woodland Hills, also face additional charges related to marriage fraud and immigration offenses, prosecutors said.

Authorities allege the pair conspired to enter into a sham marriage in 2022 so Gershman could gain permanent legal status in the United States.

Both Gershman and Cojocari submitted false information on their US immigration forms, including Gershman’s answers of “no” as to whether he had ever been detained by any law enforcement official and as to whether he intended to engage in illegal gambling or any other form of commercialized vice, court documents state.

If convicted, Arenas and the other conspirators involved in the operation face up to five years in prison.

The Department of Justice said the investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.