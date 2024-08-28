Former Metropolitan Police Officer Gets Prison Time For Bribery Scheme Involving Crash Victims

Vincent Forrest, 36, was convicted earlier this year for his role in a bribery scheme where he illegally provided private information from police documents in exchange for cash payments.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, authorities announced that Forrest has been sentenced to 20 months in prison after being found guilty of conspiracy, bribery, and making false statements at trial.

Forrest and Raquel DePaula, 43, of Beltsville, were indicted by a grand jury in June 2021.

According to court documents, beginning in April 2019, Forrest accessed confidential information from MPD Traffic Accident Reports.

Additionally, the former officer used his access to the department's law enforcement sensitive database to review and record victim contact details from those reports, including the names of those involved in crashes.

Forrest sent the victim contact information to DePaula using WhatsApp Messenger. Then she acted as a "runner," using the contact information to solicit local attorneys in the days after victims' accidents.

Officials said that Forrest met up with DePaula at various locations in DC and Maryland to receive cash bribes from her.

They then concealed their bribery scheme by, among other methods, communicating by encrypted application, meeting in person, and exchanging bribes in cash.

The evidence at trial showed that over the course of the scheme, DePaula paid Forrest over $15,000 and receiving contact information for 2,316 traffic crash victims.

DePaula and Forrest are the sixth and seventh suspects to be convicted in connection with the illegal sale of traffic crash reports by MPD officers, prosecutors noted.

Previously, MPD Officers Walter Lee and Kendra Coles, MPD employee Aaron Willis, business owner Marvin Parker and law firm employee Michelle Cage pleaded guilty to related charges.

