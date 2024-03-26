Former DC Corrections Officer Admits To Assaulting Handcuffed Inmate, Feds Say

Marcus Bias, 27, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law after being charged late last year for an alleged incident more than three years ago.

According to court documents, while working as a corrections officer, Bias pushed a handcuffed pre-trial detainee's head into a metal doorframe while escorting him within the Department of Corrections on June 12, 2019, causing an injury.

Bias was holding the prisoner and pushed his head into the frame while his arms were handcuffed behind him as he suffered from the effects of pepper spray.

Prosecutors say that Bias was surrounded by five other officers and the prisoner suffered "significant injuries" which required outside emergency medical attention.

“Corrections officers, like any other member of law enforcement, are sworn to protect the people in their custody,” US Attorney Matthew Graves said. “Officer Bias violated this oath and the Constitution when he pushed the head of a handcuffed inmate in his care into a metal doorframe, causing substantial injuries to the inmate.

"Such abuses of power will not be tolerated and this Office, along with our federal partners, will investigate and charge any member of law enforcement who deprives a citizen of their civil rights.”

When he is sentenced in June, Bias faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

"When corrections officers carry out acts of violence against those who are entrusted to their care, they will be held accountable,” Assistant AG Kristen Clarke added. “The Justice Department will continue to prosecute those who abuse their authority, while standing up for the civil rights of the victims of these crimes.”

The charges against Bias came slightly more than two months after another corrections officer found himself in trouble with the law for supplying drugs and contraband to inmates at the same DC facility.

