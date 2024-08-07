Mostly Cloudy 89°

Florida Man Arrested In DC For Crystal City Bank Of America Robbery In Arlington: Police

A Florida man was arrested in DC in connection to a bank robbery earlier this week in Virginia, police say.

Dave Jobson, 63, made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from Bank of America in the Crystal City neighborhood in Arlington on Monday, now he's being held in DC until he can be taken back to Virginia to face charges.

Investigators say that shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, officers from the Arlington Police Department were called to Bank of America in the 1400 block of South Eads Street, when Jobson allegedly entered the bank, passed the teller a note implying he had a weapon, then walked away with the cash.

No weapon was ever seen or displayed, they noted. No injuries were reported.

During the investigation into the bank robbery, Jobson was identified as a suspect, and he was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 6 in DC with an assist by Metro Transit Police.

Jobson was charged with bank robbery and is being held in DC pending his extradition.

The bank robbery remains under investigation.

