Florida Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill US Congressman, Children In DC

Michael Shapiro, 72, of Greenacres, Florida, was arrested this week and charged with threatening a public official through at least five voicemails going after he and his family.

The threats were reportedly targeting Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell.

According to court documents, on Dec. 19, Shapiro left five messages at the congressional office in Washington, DC, including one when he stated he was going "to come after you and kill you ..."

In another message he added that he is going to "come and kill your children ..."

It is believed that Shapiro placed the threatening calls from his Florida home, though this is nothing new for him.

Officials made note that Shaprio previously pleaded guilty in federal court in 2019 for making threatening communications to another victim.

Swalwell was quick to respond, as were some of his colleagues.

"No threat is going to stop me from representing my constituents," the Congressman said after the arrest was announced. "MAGA Republicans have chosen violence over voting and this is what it looks like. But I’m not going away and neither should you."

He is scheduled to be arraigned later this month.

