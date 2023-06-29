Fireworks, July 4th Celebrations In Northern Virginia, DC

Here are fireworks displays and July 4th celebrations happening this weekend and on the Fourth of July across northern Virginia and Washington DC.

DC — Fireworks at the National Mall: Tuesday, July 4 at 9:09 p.m., launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Public transportation is being encouraged by the National Park Service as parking is expected to be limited.

Access points include:

West side of Arlington Memorial Bridge

Constitution Avenue NW between 23rd Street NW and Henry Bacon Drive NW

17th Street NW at WWII Memorial

East Basin Drive just south of the Jefferson Memorial (visitors will not be able to access the National Mall from here)

DC — America’s National Independence Day Parade: 11:45 a.m. on Constitution Avenue from 7th to 17th streets, before a street audience of hundreds of thousands of spectators. Public transportation encouraged.

Fairfax, VA — Independence Day Celebration at Fairfax High School Stadium Sunday, June 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. A day-long celebration complete with a 10 a.m. parade, hometown celebration and evening show with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Fredericksburg, VA — Fourth in Fredericksburg at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium, doors open 4 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m. $10 for non residents per car or $5 per person for walk-ins. Click here for details and the full day's schedule of events.

Herndon, VA — Herndon's 4th of July Celebration at the Herndon Community Center, 814 Ferndale Ave. Free admission with activities beginning at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks launched from the Herndon Centennial Golf Course at 9:30 p.m.

Leesburg, VA — Independence Day Celebration in Leesburg kicks off with a parade on Tuesday, July 4 at 10 a.m., on King Street from Ida Lee Drive to Fairfax Street. A concert and fireworks begin at 6 p.m. at Ida Lee Park. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Lorton, VA — Workhouse Arts Center Annual Fireworks Event: Saturday, July 1 (rain date July 8), fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Parking is $40 per vehicle, which includes General Admission Ticketing for all persons in your vehicle

General admission includes a free concert under the Rizer Pavilion; free access to the Workhouse quad for congregation and celebration at 6 p.m.; fireworks at 9:15 p.m., free access to artist studios, galleries, and the Lucy Burns Museum; food trucks (a la carte)

McLean, VA — McLean Community Independence Day Celebration at Langley High School, 6520 Georgetown Pike, McLean, VA, Saturday, July 1, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is free and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. Click here for information on additional parking and shuttle service.

Mount Vernon, VA — A Day-Long American Celebration and daytime fireworks at 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $24 for adults and $13 for children ages 6 to 11, kids 5 and younger are free.

Stafford County, VA — John Lee Pratt Memorial Park from 6 p.m. to after fireworks, which begin at 9:30 p.m. Click here for details and viewing areas.

Vienna, VA — Vienna's Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks at Yeonas Park, 1319 Ross Drive, SW, on Sunday, July 2, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Kids activities, magic show, concert, food trucks, and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free admission.

