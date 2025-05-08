The Arlington County Fire Department is mourning the sudden loss of one of its own after the unexpected death of Edwards on Monday, May 5, leaving a deep void in the firehouse, and a community heartbroken.

“Beloved by all, Firefighter Edwards was known for his kindness, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to service,” department officials said. “He will be profoundly missed.”

Edwards joined the department in November 2002, as a member of Recruit Class 58.

In the more than two decades since, he built a reputation as a steady hand in moments of chaos, the kind of firefighter you wanted beside you when it mattered most.

He was most recently assigned to Fire Station 4 in Clarendon.

He was more than a veteran of the fire service. Edwards was a brother, a leader, and someone whose presence made people feel seen, loved ones said.

Kind-hearted and quietly strong, he held high standards for himself and for the job, they added. He didn’t need rank to lead—his actions did the talking.

Whether he was training, responding to a call, or simply offering a helping hand, Edwards made people around him better. That’s what everyone keeps saying.

“To know Lloyd was to know a gentle and kind soul,” wrote Cheryl Long, who launched a GoFundMe to support his family. “His informal leadership and compassion made a difference in the lives he touched. He led with kindness, remained humble, and always made it a point to show up for others.”

The fundraiser, created just hours after his passing, has already brought in over $21,000 to help cover funeral costs, outstanding debts, and support the loved ones he left behind.

“Now it’s our turn to show up for him,” Long wrote.

"The loss of Lloyd Edwards is a tragedy that has left many of us who knew him speechless," Nick Salameh posted in a touching tribute. "We can all agree with the accolades and character descriptions that have been shared about him.

"He was always a willing participant, whether he was given an assignment to handle, training, or simply offering a helping hand to a colleague," he continued. "His leadership was a positive example and influence on others."

Across Northern Virginia, the tributes are pouring in.

Photos of Lloyd in uniform, working out with his crew, and smiling with friends have filled timelines. He’s being remembered as someone who was dependable, full of heart, and always ready to stand beside someone who needed him.

One firefighter wrote: “You made a positive difference in the lives you touched, and your spirit lives on in the hearts and minds of those of us who love you and miss you, Brother. I pray your heart, mind, and spirit are at ease, and you spend eternity resting in God’s heavenly peace.”

"After speaking with the officers at Station 4, they shared that Lloyd loved the four-leaf clover logo and asked if the black memorial banner and his name could be added to it, similar to the county patch," a local business posted.

"With that in mind, we’ve also created a Memorial Shirt in his honor."

The GoFundMe set up for Edwards' family can be found here.

"Rest easy, Brother. You never walked alone. And neither will those you leave behind."

