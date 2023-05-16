Mostly Cloudy 71°

Firefighter Injured In 'Labor Intensive' Blaze That Broke Out In Northeast DC Home

One firefighter was injured on Tuesday morning battling a tricky blaze that broke out in a two-story home and quickly spread in Northeast DC.

The fire in the 2600 block of Otis Street NE. Photo Credit: DC Fire and EMS
The fire in the 2600 block of Otis Street NE. Photo Credit: DC Fire & EMS
The fire in the 2600 block of Otis Street NE. Photo Credit: DC Fire & EMS
The fire in the 2600 block of Otis Street NE. Photo Credit: DC Fire & EMS
The fire in the 2600 block of Otis Street NE. Photo Credit: DC Fire & EMS
Zak Failla
Shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, a working fire was reported in the 2600 block of Otis Street NE, where there were flames showing from the second floor of the residence that expanded into the attic.

Officials say that “a labor intensive effort was required to expose and extinguish” all fire on the second floor and attic after flames continued to spread.

One firefighter was treated and taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was declared under control before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, though crews remained at the scene to battle any hotspots or flare-ups. 

It is believed that the house was vacant at the time. It is unclear what caused the fire.

