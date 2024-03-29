Firearm, Magazine Seized From Unlicensed MD Duo In Arlington Traffic Stop: Cops

Officers stopped a vehicle at 15th Street S. at Richmond Highway Wednesday evening, March 27, for a moving violation and improper registration, police said.

Neither the driver, Jonavan Nickens, 25, of Hyattsville, nor his passenger, Carlita Marbley, 25, of District Heights, had a valid driver's license, authorities said.

During a search of the car, a loaded firearm with extended magazine and a distribution amount of marijuana were recovered.

Nickens was charged with Possession of Concealed Firearm, Possession of Firearm while the Subject of Protective Order, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Improper Tags/Registration and No Operator's License.

Marbley was charged with Possession of Concealed Firearm and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

Both were released on a summons.

