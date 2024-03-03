Mostly Cloudy 63°

SHARE

Fire Breaks Out In Chinatown Restaurant In Northwest DC

Smoke could be seen billowing for several blocks in Northwest DC on Sunday when a fast-moving fire broke out in a restaurant and spread to the roof.

The fire in Northwest DC

The fire in Northwest DC

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@dcfireems
The fire in Northwest DC

The fire in Northwest DC

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@dcfireems
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called at around 1 p.m. on March 3 to the 700 block of 6th Street NW, where they were met by massive plumes coming from the roof of the Joy Luck House eatery.

The fire was declared under control before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, though crews remained in the area to check for possible hotspots. 

No injuries were reported. The investigation into the restaurant fire remains ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE