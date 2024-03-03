Fire Breaks Out In Chinatown Restaurant In Northwest DC

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called at around 1 p.m. on March 3 to the 700 block of 6th Street NW, where they were met by massive plumes coming from the roof of the Joy Luck House eatery.

The fire was declared under control before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, though crews remained in the area to check for possible hotspots.

No injuries were reported. The investigation into the restaurant fire remains ongoing.

