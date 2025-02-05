Final Victim Of DC Plane Crash Identified

The Unified Command announced the update on Feb. 5, stating that efforts will now shift toward clearing the remaining wreckage from the waterway.

"Our thoughts are with the victims’ families as they endure this heartbreaking loss," officials said. "We offer our deepest condolences and remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting them through this difficult time."

While all victims have been accounted for, multiple agencies—including DC Fire and EMS, the Metropolitan Police Department, and the US Coast Guard—will continue searching the shoreline and river for additional wreckage, police said.

The US Army Corps of Engineers, the Coast Guard, and the Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving expect to complete removal of the regional jet’s major components by Thursday, Feb. 6, before shifting focus to retrieving the US Army Black Hawk helicopter and clearing remaining debris.

Officials urge the public to report any potential wreckage found in the Potomac or Anacostia Rivers by calling 911 immediately and to avoid touching or removing any items.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), American and PSA Airlines, and local officials continue to provide support and resources to the victims' families through the Family Assistance Center.

