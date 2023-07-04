Fiery July Fourth Crash Kills Driver, Leaves 2 Passengers Critical In Arlington

The adult, male driver was heading south on Walter Reed Drive when he left the roadway, entered the media, and struck a tree around 2:05 a.m. at S. Dinwiddie Street, the Arlington County Police Department said.

The car had erupted in flames when firefighters arrived. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two passengers, both women, were removed from the vehicle and taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Parsons at tparsons@arlingtonva.us or 703-228-4172. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.