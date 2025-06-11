Fences Going Up In DC As Trump’s Birthday, Army Parade Spark Security Surge

The United States Army’s parade is scheduled for Saturday, June 14, in Washington, DC, leading to massive security upgrades from local, state, and federal authorities.

The Department of Homeland Security has designated the parade a National Special Security Event, or NSSE, a classification based on the event’s significance, size, and attendees.

“The Secret Service, along with our state, local, and federal partners, have been working around-the-clock to create a secure environment for all who want to participate in Saturday’s events,” said Matt McCool, Special Agent in Charge of the Secret Service’s Washington Field Office.

“Our number one goal is to ensure the safety and security of our protectees and the public with an extensive security plan in place this weekend.”

In Arlington, the police department says it will deploy increased police resources on June 14, including both visible and covert assets to ensure public safety.

There are no known threats to Arlington County at this time, according to the department.

The United States Park Police, National Park Service, Virginia State Police, and Virginia Department of Transportation will close multiple roadways in the area, officials said.

George Washington Memorial Parkway will close in both directions between US 50 and I-395 beginning Friday, June 13 at 6 p.m. through Sunday, June 15 at 6 a.m., while Route 27/Washington Boulevard will have its right lane closed in both directions starting Wednesday, June 11 at 8 p.m., with all lanes closed between US-50 and the Pentagon North Parking area beginning Friday, June 13 at 6 p.m. through Saturday, June 14 at 10 p.m.

The Secret Service said 18.5 miles of hard-to-climb fencing and 17 miles of bike racks and concrete barriers are being installed in the lead-up to the event. On Tuesday, crews were seen placing barricades and fencing near the Ellipse and in downtown DC.

All celebration events are being held in Washington, DC, but those viewing the fireworks from Arlington are advised to use designated public areas including Long Bridge Park’s Esplanade and the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial (Iwo Jima).

The Air Force Memorial remains closed due to construction.

The Arlington County Police Department says stopping or standing in travel lanes to view fireworks is illegal.

Parking on the shoulders of Route 110 and Route 50 is prohibited and will be strictly enforced. Unattended vehicles found in violation will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

The department reminded the public that community awareness is critical to maintaining public safety.

Suspicious behavior, unattended packages, or unusual activity should be reported to police by calling the Emergency Communication Center at 703-558-2222 or 911 in an emergency.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online using the Homeland Security Tip Form.

“Efforts to address crime and threats in our community are most effective when they involve strong collaboration and partnerships between law enforcement and the communities they serve,” ACPD stated.

Officials made note that beginning on Tuesday, DC residents can expect to hear loud noises as they prepare for the massive event.

Speaking Tuesday in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump proactively issued a warning as the parade approaches.

"If there’s any protester that wants to come out, they will be met with very big force. I haven’t even heard about a protest, but you know, this is people that hate our country, but they will be met with very heavy force.”

