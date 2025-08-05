Felon With Gun Stashed In Knee Brace Busted In DC After Lewd Act: Officials

Lawrence Jordan, 44, was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, according to federal officials.

Jordan was caught on Nov. 23, 2023, when officers responded around 6:15 a.m. to the 1300 block of H Street NE for a report of aggressive panhandling, officials said.

Police recognized Jordan as a suspect in an indecent exposure case a week earlier.

He was arrested on the spot for lewd, indecent, and obscene acts, according to court records.

But the real surprise came later—during a more thorough search at the First District station.

Underneath Jordan’s bulky knee brace, officers recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun, “with one round in the chamber and eight rounds in the magazine,” the feds said.

The weapon violation was not Jordan’s first run-in with the law.

According to prosecutors, Jordan has 35 prior arrests and multiple convictions, including:

A 2009 Maryland conviction for second-degree assault, fleeing, and driving while revoked, for which he served 18 months in prison'

A 2010 conviction in Virginia for being a felon in possession of a firearm.e

Judge Randolph D. Moss also ordered Jordan to serve three years of supervised release after he finishes his federal sentence.

