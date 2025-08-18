Feds Seek DC Man Wanted For Penn State Rape: 'Surrender Immediately'

The US Marshals Service Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force issued an alert on Monday, Aug. 18, advising that they are searching for 19-year-old Abdul-Jabril Cooper, who is wanted for the September 2024 rape of a student at Penn State’s Abington campus.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Cooper’s arrest on July 16, charging him with rape.

Cooper, who has since disenrolled from the university, is accused of raping a female student inside his campus apartment. Investigators say they gave him the chance to surrender, but he refused.

Now, the US Marshals are stepping in to help Penn State University Police and Montgomery County prosecutors bring him in.

Cooper is described as being 5-foot-9, approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the 1200 block of Southern Avenue SE in DC.

“The rape of a student on a collegiate campus is a betrayal of safety that deserves immediate justice,” Supervisory Deputy US Marshal Robert Clark said.

“Actively evading law enforcement is a consciousness of guilt and Mr. Cooper should surrender immediately.”

Anyone with information on Cooper’s whereabouts is asked to contact the US Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED-2.

