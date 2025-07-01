FBI Picks New Headquarters Location — And It's Not In Maryland Or Virginia

After years of public debate and political wrangling over where to build a massive new FBI campus — with locations in Maryland and Virginia as the top contenders — the Trump administration has decided to keep the bureau’s headquarters right in Washington, DC, officials announced Tuesday, July 1.

Under the Biden administration in 2023, officials chose a site in Greenbelt, though that plan never came to fruition.

The FBI and the US General Services Administration (GSA) confirmed the new location will be the Ronald Reagan Building complex in downtown DC, just blocks from the existing J. Edgar Hoover Building.

“Moving to the Ronald Reagan Building is the most cost effective and resource efficient way to carry out our mission to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution,” said FBI Director Kash Patel.

“This is a historic moment for the FBI.”

The GSA cited the cost and construction delays associated with building a brand-new suburban headquarters, saying the Reagan Building — already a federal property — offers a “world-class facility” without the price tag.

“FBI's existing headquarters at the Hoover building is a great example of a government building that has accumulated years of deferred maintenance, suffering from an aging water system to concrete falling off the structure,” acting GSA Administrator Stephen Ehikian said.

The move avoids more than $300 million in deferred maintenance at the current Hoover site and saves billions in new construction costs, according to the GSA.

“We are proud to partner with Director Patel to drive efficiency and improve the quality of space for a productive workforce in service to national security and taxpayers,” said GSA Commissioner Michael Peters.

The Reagan Building is currently home to US Customs and Border Protection and other federal tenants. The GSA said it will continue to coordinate with those agencies during the FBI transition.

