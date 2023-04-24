Fathers Fondly Remembered Following Fatal Anacostia River Crash

First responders were called at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 to the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge after receiving reports of a vehicle that had gone into the water.

A massive search was launched on land, air, and in the water, which led to the discovery of Clinton, Maryland resident Artareihk Knight, 45, 46-year-old Tim Juan Mundell, of Southeast DC, and a third person whose identity has not been released.

The initial investigation found that a Dodge Charger being driven by Knight was traveling under the bridge near the 2300 block of South Capitol Street when he drove off the east side seawall and wound up fully emerged in the water.

All three were recovered from the river and pronounced dead at the scene.

Following their deaths, their local communities have been rallying around the family of the victims, starting a pair of GoFundMe campaigns to help support them during the difficult time.

For Knight, his college-age son who plans to graduate in May, started the fundraiser to help offset funeral costs following his father’s unexpected passing. He added that Knight did not have a life insurance policy, so any cost for services is coming out of pocket.

Mundell’s children also launched a campaign for their fallen father to “help provide a funeral service for (their) father.” His death came shortly after the family also lost their matriarch, according to organizers.

“My heart is deeply saddened by the (loss) of my father, especially in such a short time of losing my beloved mother,” Tilaya Mundell wrote. “I am seeing (this) up in hopes to help provide an adequate funeral service for my father.”

The GoFundMe campaign for Knight can be found here, while Mundell’s page can be found here.

