Fast-Casual Latin American Restaurant Latest To Open At Arlington Mall

Maizal will be opening in the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, according to an announcement on the mall's website.

Maizal offers create your own green, grain or mixed bowls, assorted arepas, and specialty items such as south American hot dogs, empanadas, street corn, plantains, yucca, churros and cookie sandwiches, the announcement says.

Maizal has two locations in Washington DC, one in Charlottsville, one in Reston, and one in Ballston.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.