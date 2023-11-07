Partly Cloudy 70°

Fast-Casual Latin American Restaurant Latest To Open At Arlington Mall

A fast-casual Latin American restaurant is the latest eatery coming to one Arlington mall.

<p>Maizal is coming to the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City.</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Maizal will be opening in the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, according to an announcement on the mall's website.

Maizal offers create your own green, grain or mixed bowls, assorted arepas, and specialty items such as south American hot dogs, empanadas, street corn, plantains, yucca, churros and cookie sandwiches, the announcement says.

Maizal has two locations in Washington DC, one in Charlottsville, one in Reston, and one in Ballston.

