Family First: Buyer Goes Over Asking Price For Highly-Coveted $1.295M DC Listing

A one-level home nestled along a tree-lined street on 4100 Ingomar St. NW in DC sold for $1.403 million after being listed by Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary, and Micah Smith of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties for $1.295 million, the realtors said.

The 3,500-square-foot home was described as a unique property that was built in the 1920s, which is rare for the area.

Despite needing some updating, there were five offers for the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, the listing agents said. The happy new homeowners "stepped up" and were not going to let it go for a very specific reason.

"They have family in two other households within a two block radius of that property," he said. "That's why they stepped up and paid $100,000 over asking because it was that immediate location that made it all happen for them.

"It's one of the reasons we love doing what we're doing ... Every buyer has a profile that is so different."

According to the HRL listing, "the Rock Creek Quarry Stone residence has been meticulously maintained and masterfully updated to boast traditional charm, ageless design, and modern functionality.

"This unique abode is a true gem nestled in one of DC’s most desirable residential neighborhoods."

The listing for 4100 Ingomar St. NW in Chevy Chase can be found here.

