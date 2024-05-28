A Few Clouds 79°

Falls Church Driver Charged In Hit-Run Motorcycle Crash On I-395: State Police

A Falls Church driver has been charged in a hit-and-run crash of a motorcycle on I-395, Virginia State Police said.

Photo Credit: Virginia State Police
Fullus Abebe, 45, was in a Honda van when he struck a motorcyclist on the southbound side of the highway at the Pentagon in Arlington around 12:40 p.m. Sunday, May 26, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital, and Abebe fled the scene, according to police.

Information provided by a witness to the crash enabled the trooper to identify and locate the van and its driver later that same day.

Abebe was charged with failure to stop at the scene of a crash causing injury. The crash remains under investigation.

