Excessive Heat Watch Issued For Most Of DMV Region With Temperatures Approaching 100 Degrees

The National Weather Service announced that an Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Saturday, June 20 with possible heat index values touching 105 to 110 degrees in certain parts of DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

It will be in effect from noon through 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 22.

Residents have been advised to:

Stay in air conditioning and out of the sun, if possible;

Check on friends, family, neighbors, and pets;

Drink plenty of water;

Take breaks and use a buddy system if working outdoors.

During the expected heat wave, the National Weather Service is advising that residents in the region can expect:

High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s each afternoon east of the Alleghenies, possibly approaching 100. Peak heat indices between 100-105 degrees are possible;

High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the Alleghenies;

Prolonged heat and humidity will increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working outdoors or participating in outdoor activities.

“Heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable,” Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dr. Laura Herrera Scott said. “We want all Marylanders to have the information they need to stay safe and cool this summer.

"As this heat wave continues, take extra precautions to avoid overheating and check on friends and neighbors that may be susceptible to the heat, especially the elderly.”

According to AccuWeather, "oppressive heat and humidity will overspread the area Saturday and last into Sunday.

"Little relief from the heat is expected Saturday night with low temperatures in upper 70s to near 80 for most."

Cooling centers have been set up throughout the region as municipalities begin preparing for the heat wave.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore also signed a State of Preparedness declaration ahead of the expected weather.

“The health and safety of Marylanders is our top priority," he stated. "By declaring a State of Preparedness, I am directing the Department of Emergency Management to coordinate the comprehensive preparation of State government ahead of potential impacts because of the extreme heat and humidity,

“Please remain vigilant, stay hydrated, and remain in cool locations as much as possible, and please check on vulnerable family members and friends.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.