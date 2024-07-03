Ex-Husband Sentenced For Assault, Burglary Of Pregnant Ex-Wife’s DC Home Near Daughter: Feds

James Miller was sentenced on July 3 to five years in prison for burglary, simple assault, and destruction of property in a break-in that took place in the middle of the night last fall.

According to prosecutors, Miller broke into his ex's home through the front door on Sept. 19, 2023, and immediately charged at her and assaulted her by grabbing her by the throat and throwing her to the ground.

The woman was able to get back up, though Miller then took her by the bathrobe and tossed her onto the couch.

Both the victim, and her 22-year-old daughter who was hiding upstairs and witnessed Miller standing over her mother, called the police, and officers arrived at around 1:50 a.m. on the morning of the incident and arrested Miller at his ex's home.

Miller was found guilty by a jury in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia following a trial in January of burglary, simple assault, and destruction of property.

