Ex-DC Cop, Registered Sex Offender Ran Yearlong Child Sex Trafficking Ring: DOJ

Linwood Barnhill, 59, was arrested on Thursday, May 1, in DC, and is now facing multiple federal counts for sex trafficking children by force, coercion, and related charges, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Federal officials say Barnhill, a former Metropolitan Police Department officer, allegedly recruited a series of minor children to engage in commercial sex acts between April 1, 2024, and April 29, 2025 — and financially profited from those commercial sex acts.

He is charged with:

Sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion;

Sex trafficking of children;

Coercion and enticement;

Transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity;

Interstate travel in aid of racketeering enterprises.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Caroline Burrell and investigated by the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

No details about Barnhill's next court date have been released.

