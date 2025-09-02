Erica Hopper, 45, was granted Power of Attorney for her then-90-year-old grandfather in December 2020; but instead of protecting his finances, detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police say she used his money to splurge on herself.

Now she is facing prison time.

From November 2021 through June 2025, investigators say Hopper made more than $266,000 in unauthorized purchases — including over $25,000 in car payments, more than $49,000 in credit card bills for items like cosmetic surgery, designer clothing, accessories, concert tickets, and more than $35,000 in rent for a luxury DC apartment.

Police said the spending spree was uncovered after a family member raised concerns in 2021, sparking a years-long investigation by the Financial Crimes Section.

Hopper was ultimately arrested by members of the Montgomery County Department and charged with:

Theft over $100,000+;

Theft scheme over $100,000+;

Obtaining property from a vulnerable adult over $100,000+;

Embezzlement;

Fraudulent identity theft $25,000–$100,000.

She was taken to the Central Processing Unit and later released on an unsecured personal bond, police said.

Officials added: "The Montgomery County Department of Police urges residents to learn the warning signs of financial exploitation and take proactive steps to protect vulnerable family members."

