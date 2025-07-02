Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, of Granby, Massachusetts, was fatally shot on Monday night, June 30, in Northwest DC, the Metropolitan Police Department announced.

Officers with MPD's Third District responded to the sound of gunshots around 10:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of 7th Street NW.

There, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds: an unconscious man, a conscious woman, and a conscious 16-year-old boy.

All three were transported to area hospitals by DC Fire and EMS personnel, where Tarpinian-Jachym, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, July 1, after lifesaving efforts failed.

A preliminary investigation found that multiple suspects exited a vehicle at the intersection of 7th and M Street NW and opened fire at a group, according to MPD.

No suspects have been identified, though the vehicle has since been recovered, according to MPD on July 2.

Detectives believe Tarpinian-Jachym was not the intended target of the shooting.

Tarpinian-Jachym was a rising senior at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst majoring in finance with a minor in political science when he was gunned down, officials said.

He joined the Washington, DC office of Kansas Congressman Ron Estes in June 2025 as an intern.

Prior to his time in Estes' office, Tarpinian-Jachym was a fellow at Advanced Advocacy in DC for several months, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In a statement released Wednesday, Rep. Estes mourned the loss of the intern.

“I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile,” Estes said. “We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country.”“Please join Susan and me in praying for his family and respecting their privacy during this heartbreaking time.”

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

