US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said that the teens are facing criminal charges for their alleged roles in the death of Granby, Massachusetts resident Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, who was interning for Kansas Congressman Ron Estes.

The two reportedly had "prior juvenile records." A third person remains at large.

“The DC Council thinks that these kids need to be protected. They don’t need to be protected," Pirro stated. "They need to be made accountable, and we need to be protected."

Tarpinian-Jachym was fatally shot near the intersection of 7th and M Street NW in Washington, DC, over the summer, just blocks from the office where he was interning.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of 7th Street NW on Monday, June 30 around 10:28 p.m., after gunfire rang out.

When they arrived, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds: an unconscious man, a conscious woman, and a 16-year-old boy.

All three were rushed to area hospitals, where Tarpinian-Jachym died from his injuries the next day, Tuesday, July 1, after lifesaving efforts failed.

A preliminary investigation found multiple suspects got out of a vehicle and opened fire at a group of people.

Detectives do not believe the college intern was the intended target.

Tarpinian-Jachym, a rising senior at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, had only just started his internship in Estes’ office in June.

He was studying finance and political science, and had previously worked as a fellow at Advanced Advocacy in DC.

“I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile,” Congressman Estes said in a statement. “We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country.”

“Please join Susan and me in praying for his family and respecting their privacy during this heartbreaking time.”

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

