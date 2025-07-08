On Tuesday, July 8, the FBI’s Washington Field Office added $15,000 to the existing $25,000 reward already being offered by the Metropolitan Police Department for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects behind the shooting death of Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, of Granby, Massachusetts.

The new reward comes more than a week after Tarpinian-Jachym was fatally shot near the intersection of 7th and M Street NW in Washington, DC, just blocks from the office where he was interning for Kansas Congressman Ron Estes.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of 7th Street NW on Monday, June 30 around 10:28 p.m., after gunfire rang out.

When they arrived, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds: an unconscious man, a conscious woman, and a 16-year-old boy.

All three were rushed to area hospitals, where Tarpinian-Jachym died from his injuries the next day, Tuesday, July 1, after lifesaving efforts failed.

A preliminary investigation found multiple suspects got out of a vehicle and opened fire at a group of people.

Detectives do not believe the college intern was the intended target, and noted that the suspect vehicle has since been recovered.

Tarpinian-Jachym, a rising senior at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, had only just started his internship in Estes’ office in June.

He was studying finance and political science, and had previously worked as a fellow at Advanced Advocacy in DC.

“I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile,” Congressman Estes said in a statement. “We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country.”

“Please join Susan and me in praying for his family and respecting their privacy during this heartbreaking time.”

The total reward now stands at $40,000, thanks to the joint effort between MPD and the FBI.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

