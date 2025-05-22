The 32-year-old District resident was arrested this week after being charged in connection with a bizarre incident earlier this month involving former Interim US Attorney Edward R. Martin Jr., according to the Department of Justice.

The charge? Assaulting, resisting, or impeding a government official — a federal crime.

The alleged assault happened on May 8, around 3:30 p.m., right outside the US Attorney’s Office on the 600 block of D Street NW in downtown DC.

At the time, Martin was being interviewed on camera when a woman — later identified as Sommer — approached him aggressively, according to court documents.

She allegedly said, “Who in the f--- are you?”, then followed up with, “Are you Ed Martin? You are. Ed Martin.”

What happened next was caught on video, authorities say: Sommer spit on Martin’s shoulder, turned, and walked off, reportedly yelling: “You are a disgusting man. F--- you, Ed Martin. My name is Emily Gabriella Sommer, and you are served.”

Within hours, prosecutors say Sommer used her social media account — @EmilyGabriellaS, with the display name “Lefttits” — to post a detailed admission of the incident.

She then doubled, and tripled down.

“ED, that was me that spit in your face today in front of your not USDC for D.C. Courthouse,” she wrote on May 8.

“That absolutely definitely spit in your face on camera. Hi, hello. A pleasure to hawk a dehydrated, pithy white foam spit into your face. I only apologize that this city left me so dehydrated and unable to get water that I couldn’t produce more to stain and drip down your face.”

At the time, Martin was the interim US Attorney for the District of Columbia before President Donald Trump withdrew his nomination.

Multiple screenshots of the posts were collected by authorities, and investigators confirmed the social media account’s connection to Sommer.

She was located and arrested on Thursday, May 22 and will face the charge in US District Court for the District of Columbia.

The US Attorney’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.