Elias Rodriguez, 31, was charged this week in connection with the May 21 shootings that left two embassy employees — Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim — dead near the museum on 3rd Street NW, US Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro announced at a press conference on Thursday.

The unsealed indictment adds two federal counts of hate crime resulting in death and two local counts of assault with intent to kill while armed to the charges previously filed by complaint, officials said.

Rodriguez was already facing charges of murder of a foreign official, causing death through the use of a firearm, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, along with two counts of first-degree murder.

“This office will leave no stone unturned in its effort to bring justice to the innocent victims of Elias Rodriguez,” Pirro said. “The hate charges shed further light on his evil intent in the killing of innocent victims.”

Now, Rodriguez is facing the possibility of death or life in prison.

According to the indictment, Rodriguez flew from Chicago to Washington, DC on May 20, with a Heckler & Koch VP9 SK 9mm semi-automatic handgun packed in his luggage.

That same day, he allegedly wrote a manifesto titled “Explication”, in which he promoted “the morality of armed demonstration,” stating:

“(T)hose of us against the genocide take satisfaction in arguing that the perpetrators and abettors have forfeited their humanity.”

On May 21, Rodriguez bought a ticket to the “Young Diplomats Reception” hosted by the American Jewish Committee at the Capital Jewish Museum on 3rd Street NW, prosecutors said.

Lischinsky, an Israeli citizen in the US on official business, and Milgrim, a US citizen, were among the Israeli Embassy staff attending the reception, along with two others identified in the indictment as C.S. and A.T.

According to the DOJ, Rodriguez approached the victims as they left the event and fired approximately 20 rounds from the handgun.

The indictment alleges that he continued shooting at close range even after the victims had fallen, including as one attempted to crawl away.

Lischinsky and Milgrim were struck multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

During the shooting, Rodriguez allegedly yelled, “Free Palestine.”

Immediately after, he entered the museum, where several attendees remained, and displayed a red keffiyeh while stating: “I did it for Palestine. I did it for Gaza.”

As law enforcement removed Rodriguez from the museum, he shouted: “Shame on you” and “Shame on Zio-nazi terror,” according to the indictment.

Investigators recovered a 9mm handgun and 20 spent shell casings at the scene, officials said.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon added: “This Justice Department will not tolerate violence motivated by hatred of faith or national origin, and we will enforce our federal civil rights laws accordingly,”

