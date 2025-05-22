Moments later, he told police: “I did it for Palestine. I did it for Gaza.”

Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Illinois, is now facing multiple federal charges, including the murder of foreign officials, after he allegedly carried out a deadly ambush near the entrance of the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC on Wednesday, May 21, federal officials announced.

The attack happened just after 9:00 p.m., outside a ticketed event hosted by the American Jewish Committee that was designed to connect young Jewish professionals with members of the diplomatic community, officials said.

According to court records, Rodriguez purchased a ticket to the event about three hours earlier.

Surveillance video shows Rodriguez, wearing a blue hooded rain jacket and a large dark backpack, walking past four individuals who were exiting the museum and approaching a crosswalk.

He then turned around, pulled a handgun from his waistband, and fired multiple shots into their backs, according to a federal affidavit filed by FBI Special Agent Christina Hagenbaugh.

Rodriguez allegedly continued firing after the victims collapsed, reloaded his weapon, and then shot one of the victims again as she attempted to crawl away.

The victims were identified as:

Sarah Milgrim, a staffer at the Israeli Embassy, who later died at the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Yaron Lischinsky, also an Israeli Embassy employee and an Israeli citizen, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He was designated as an “official guest” of the US government, according to the State Department.

They were reportedly set to be engaged.

Police say Rodriguez then walked back inside the museum and voluntarily approached officers.

“I did it,” he said, according to the affidavit. “I did it for Palestine. I did it for Gaza. I am unarmed.”

He was taken into custody without incident while holding a red scarf identified by a witness as a kaffiyeh, a symbolic garment often associated with Palestinian identity. As he was led out by officers, Rodriguez shouted “Free Palestine.”

Inside the museum, officers recovered surveillance footage of the attack and spoke to several witnesses, one of whom saw Rodriguez pacing in the rain and acting oddly before the gunfire began.

That witness later saw him throw something — believed to be the gun — near the scene. Police later recovered a 9mm handgun, 21 spent shell casings, and an empty magazine in that area.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) traced the gun to a purchase Rodriguez made in Illinois in March 2020.

United Airlines records show he checked the firearm in his luggage and flew into Reagan National Airport on May 20, the day before the attack.

After being read his Miranda rights, Rodriguez waived them and spoke with investigators.

He told them he admired the man who self-immolated outside the Israeli Embassy in DC in 2024, calling him a “martyr” and praising his act as courageous.

Rodriguez is charged with:

Murder of foreign officials;

Causing death with a firearm;

Discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence;

Two counts of first-degree murder.

He remains in federal custody. A court appearance is expected in the coming days.

The affidavit confirms that the investigation remains ongoing.

Prosecutors and the FBI have not ruled out the possibility of additional charges, including terrorism-related enhancements.

"“In an act of horrific antisemitic violence, a gunman attacked our beloved community," officials from the museum said in a statement. "This tragedy is devastating.

"Such acts of terror attempt to instill fear, silence voices, and erase history—but we refuse to let them succeed."

The full affidavit can be read here.

