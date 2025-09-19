Partly Cloudy 84°

Edgar Arrington Arrested For Killing Daquan Johnson In DC

A DC man hurled slurs at a transgender woman walking down the street — then riddled her body with bullets, prosecutors say.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Metropolitan Police Department
Edgar Arrington, 38, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed with a hate crime enhancement, federal authorities announced.

According to court documents, Arrington didn’t even know the victim, Daquan Johnson. 

Prosecutors say he began ridiculing Johnson “for being transgendered” on the sidewalk before escalating into violence.

Arrington continued his harassment of Johnson by hurling slurs at Johnson, ultimately retrieving a gun and shooting the unarmed Johnson multiple times in the body, court documents state. 

Johnson died from the injuries.

Arrington made his initial appearance Thursday before Superior Court Magistrate Judge Heide Herrmann, who found probable cause that he committed the offense and ordered him held without bond. 

A preliminary hearing is set for next month.

The case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department.

