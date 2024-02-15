Dynamic Duo Stole Acquaintance's Car, Struck Victim With Glass Bottle In Arlington: Police

Anthony Walker, 32, was at a home on Columbia Pike with the victim's when he left in one of their car's around 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, without authorization, county police said.

The Washington D.C. man returned in the vehicle with Clinton Gatlin, when an argument broke out, police said.

Walker struck one of the victims in the home with a glass bottle, leaving a gash, police said, as Gatlin pulled out what appeared to be a firearm.

Walker, who also suffered minor injuries, was taken to a hospital and later charged with Malicious Wounding and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

Gatlin, 30, who is unhoused, was arrested and charged with Brandishing and Obstruction of Justice. Both suspects were held without bond.

