DUI Mustang Driver Leads Police Pursuit Through Northern VA: Sheriff

Edward Kargbo, of Dumfries, was spotted by Sergeant J.D. Hurt going nearly 65 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone on Garrisonville Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, March 17, the county sheriff's office said.

When Kargbo noticed Hurt, he quickly hit his breaks in an attempt to lower his speed, the sheriff's office said. Hurt turned on his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop but then, the driver decided to speed up in an attempt to flee, starting a pursuit, police said.

The Mustang continued to gain speed as it headed north on Richmond Highway, but Hurt did not let it out of his sight. Throughout the over three-mile-long pursuit, Hurt was able to provide updates to nearby units and continuously get closer and closer to the Mustang. In the 3800 block of Richmond Highway, Kargbo pulled over and surrendered, authorities said.

Kargbo "gave the classically overused lie that he didn’t notice police lights and sirens right behind him the whole time," the sheriff's office said." Kargbo also admitted that was the fastest he had ever driven and he consumed 'a few' shots prior to driving.

Within the vehicle, deputies found a half-empty bottle of Hennessy. During their conversation, Kargbo asked if there was any way he would not get a ticket. His request was certainly denied, police said.

Kargbo was charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, no front license plate displayed, no inspection sticker, having a modified exhaust, and drinking while driving. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,000 secured bond.

