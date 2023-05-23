DUI Maryland Driver Kills California Pedestrian In Arlington: Police

Alvaro Alejandro Pacheco Ramos, of Columbia, struck Susan Hamlin, 71, of Aptos, CA, as she was crossing the 4800 block of King Street around 10:05 p.m., Arlington County police said.

Hamlin was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Ramos was charged with DUI/Involuntary Manslaughter. He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

This remains an active investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective L. Bello at lbello@arlingtonva.us or 703-228-4166. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). For additional community resources and contact information, visit our website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.