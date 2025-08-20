Driver Freed, Hospitalized After Crash With Armored National Guard Vehicle In DC

Shortly before 6:15 a.m. on Aug. 20, first responders were called to a section of 8th Street SE at North Carolina Avenue, where there were reports of a military vehicle that struck another driver.

According to federal officials, the crash involved a DC National Guard Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle (MATV) and a civilian vehicle.

Following the crash, a five-vehicle convoy was halted, and DC Metropolitan Police officers stopped to assist the other driver, who was rescued from the vehicle and taken by DC Fire and EMS personnel to an area hospital with what were described as "minor injuries."

It is unclear what caused the crash, which went viral after a video was shared on social media.

"This is currently an ongoing investigation," officials said. "The DC National Guard and JTF-DC remains committed to the safety of our service members and the public."

Attorney General Pam Bondi took to social media to tout the number of arrests federal investigators have made since President Donald Trump's crackdown on crime in DC, but she has not commented about the crash.

"We have now made over 550 arrests in Washington, DC and have taken 76 illegal firearms off the streets—saving lives," she posted. "You can help — (the US Marshals Service) is offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest. Together, we will make DC safe again!"

