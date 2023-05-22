Partly Cloudy 82°

Driver Charged With Murder Of Lyft Driver, Passengers In Rock Creek Parkway Crash

New details have emerged after members of the United States Park Police apprehended a driver who was implicated in a triple-fatal Rock Creek Parkway earlier this year in Northwest DC.

Lyft Photo Credit: Ivan Radic Flickr
US Park Police are investigating the fatal crash. Photo Credit: US Park Police Facebook photo
Washington, DC resident Nakita Marie Walker, 43, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Monday, May 22, for her role in the fatal crash that took the lives of three people in March.

Shortly before 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, officers responded to a reported crash on the parkway near P Street NW when a Honda sedan crashed head-on into a Lexus SUV in a violent crash.

All three occupants of the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, March 16, investigators identified the victims of the crash as :

  • Mohamed Kamara, 42, of Burtonsville, Maryland;
  • Jonathan Cabrera Mendez, 23, of Arlington, Virginia;
  • Olvin Torres Velasquez, 22, of Arlington.

The occupants of the Lexus, Walker and a second man, were transported to area hospitals for treatment of what were initially described as "non-life-threatening" by police. 

At the time of the crash, the vehicle was reportedly being used as an active rideshare. It reportedly came as the Lexus driver was attempting to evade a traffic stop.

According to reports, the tag number on the Lexus was linked to dozens of violations that led to fines topping $10,000. 

Detectives are now working with the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia as the investigation continues.

