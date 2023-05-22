Driver Charged With Murder Of Lyft Driver, Passengers In Rock Creek Parkway Crash

Washington, DC resident Nakita Marie Walker, 43, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Monday, May 22, for her role in the fatal crash that took the lives of three people in March.

Shortly before 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, officers responded to a reported crash on the parkway near P Street NW when a Honda sedan crashed head-on into a Lexus SUV in a violent crash.

All three occupants of the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, March 16, investigators identified the victims of the crash as :

Mohamed Kamara, 42, of Burtonsville, Maryland;

Jonathan Cabrera Mendez, 23, of Arlington, Virginia;

Olvin Torres Velasquez, 22, of Arlington.

The occupants of the Lexus, Walker and a second man, were transported to area hospitals for treatment of what were initially described as "non-life-threatening" by police.

At the time of the crash, the vehicle was reportedly being used as an active rideshare. It reportedly came as the Lexus driver was attempting to evade a traffic stop.

According to reports, the tag number on the Lexus was linked to dozens of violations that led to fines topping $10,000.

Detectives are now working with the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia as the investigation continues.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.