Driver Blaring Music Rams Officer With Vehicle In Arlington, Police Say

Officers were called to the 800 block of N. Wakefield Street around 5 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, for a vehicle blasting music, where they found Taron Butler in a car matching the description, police said in a release.

As the officer approached the vehicle on foot, the suspect began to drive away, striking an officer with the car, police said. The officer did not report any injuries. Butler then struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle as he fled the scene.

A perimeter was established and responding officers conducted a search of the area for the suspect. Butler was found inside a home in the 2000 block of N. Culpepper Street and was taken into custody.

Butler was charged with malicious wounding on police, eluding police, and hit and run.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.