Ascencio, 29, lost his life in an accident early in the morning of Friday, June 27 while vacationing in Australia, after leaving his job as a DOJ lawyer, loved ones said.

"He had recently left the DOJ and was enjoying travel until starting his next chapter before tragically passing away," friend and former colleague Nicole Paladino wrote in a touching tribute.

"Andrew was in our (two-)week NAC class and became an incredible friend to all of us."

He is survived by his sister, Emilie Ascencio, “who is now facing the unimaginable task of bringing her brother home and arranging his final farewell," organizers of a GoFundMe campaign wrote.

"Sadly, both his mother and father passed away while Andrew was at a young age, now leaving Emilie as the sole survivor of her nuclear family to navigate these arrangements."

Photos shared by loved ones capture a vibrant life: Andrew laughing with friends, riding a camel in the desert, standing proudly in a cap and gown, and posing in a crisp blue suit beside the US Capitol.

Kim Bellach, who organized the fundraiser, said that Ascencio's role as a lawyer for the DOJ "reflected his strong desire to spend his life helping others."

"Andrew was known for his wit, his kindness, and his unwavering ability to bring a smile to everyone around him," she wrote. "His warmth and humor left a lasting impression on countless lives."

As of Monday, July 7, more than $66,000 has been raised through the GoFundMe, which can be found here.

A memorial in Andrew’s honor is being planned by his colleagues in DC, for Sunday, July 13. A second celebration of life will be held by his family in Sonoma, California, on Saturday, Aug. 16.

"Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference and help ensure Andrew is remembered with the love, dignity, and care he deserves."

