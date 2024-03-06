Dogs Suffering From Critical Injuries In DC House Fire See Support From Community

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to a home in the 3500 block of Ely Place SE, when flames tore through the residence and destroyed the property.

One firefighter reported minor injuries and crews were able to get the fire under control, but two dogs - Sage and Adonis - belonging to Giavonna Morgan sustained critical injuries before they could be rescued.

According to a family member, the dogs are in stable condition, but they suffered second- and third-degree burns, as well as inflammation and internal bleeding from the smoke, and now support from friends and well-wishers is swelling as the dogs reach a critical point in their recoveries.

"Giavonna truly loves Sage and Adonis and cares for them like they’re her own children," her sister said.

"She has been working with veterinary specialists to help heal her babies, but the costs for vet services is not covered by home insurance and greatly increases each day they’re provided care."

One of the pups remains in ICU at Friendship Hospital due to the severity of her burns, and she underwent emergency surgery on Tuesday, which she is recovering from.

"Sage has received a transfusion to build back her protein levels as she has not been able to eat as much due to pain and discomfort, so she’s currently gaining daily nutrition through a feeding tube," the family said.

"Adonis is doing well. He is out of ICU and currently boarded and receiving care from his primary veterinarian," she added. "Adonis was diagnosed with pneumonia and has minor burns, however he is getting better each day."

More than $11,000 has been raised on behalf of the Morgan family following the devastating fire, with nearly 200 donors contributing to the cause.

Those interested in assisting the injured dogs can do so by donating to the GoFundMe set up on the family's behalf here.

