Dog Rescued, Family Displaced By Fast-Moving Northeast DC House Fire (Video)

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on May 3, DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the 4500 block of Edson Place NE, where there was a reported fire on the first floor that extended to the rest of the home and the attic.

One dog was rescued and given some oxygen by first responders after being pulled from the smoky home, officials say, and it appeared in good spirits while hanging out with some of the firefighters.

The fire left the home with extensive damage, as well as the rear porch. Neighboring homes also suffered heat damage.

No injuries were reported. Two adults and the rescued dog were all displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

