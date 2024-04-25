DMV Native Caleb Williams Picked First Overall In NFL Draft

Williams, 22, a graduate of Gonzaga College High School - where he was named the Washington, DC Gatorade Football Player of the Year - was the obvious choice, and the Chicago Bears made it official on April 25.

After starting as a backup behind Spencer Rattler at Oklahoma, Williams transferred to USC, where he starred under quarterback guru Lincoln Riley - his former coach with the Sooners.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner racked up nearly 10,000 passing yards while tossing 93 touchdowns versus just 14 interceptions in only three years.

During his time playing in DC, Williams was a two-time all-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference selection, winning MVP honors in 2019.

According to USC, Williams created the Caleb Cares Foundation, which dedicates energy and resources to causes like anti-bullying, mental health awareness and youth development.

Williams’s nickname is 'Superman' and the mission of the Caleb Cares Foundation is 'to inspire more superheroes to fight bullying so we can all realize that what makes us different is our superpower.'"

A teammate of Williams', offensive lineman Olu Fahanu is also expected to hear his name called during the draft, but on Thursday night, all eyes are on DC's native son.

