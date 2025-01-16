Divers Called To Vehicle Submerged After Crash Near Arlington Memorial Bridge: (Video)

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, DC Fire and EMS crews were called to a snowy stretch of the river, where there was a reported vehicle that was submerged in the water after being involved in a crash.

According to officials, as of 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, divers were outfitted and transported to the scene to assist after the vehicle came off the bridge after striking another driver.

Some lanes were blocked in the area during the rescue effort.

No additional details were released.

This is a developing story.

